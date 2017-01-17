He voted for Hillary, but this 91-year-old will attend his 18th inauguration
Although he's a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be travelling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person. WCAU-TV reports B. Harold Smick Jr. still can vividly remember Jan. 20, 1941 - the day he witnessed Franklin D. Roosevelt become the only U.S. president sworn into a third term.
