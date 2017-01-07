Guards relieve themselves in bottles,...

Guards relieve themselves in bottles, cups on GWB Security guards at the George Washington Bridge have to relieve themselves in bottles, cups or even on the bridge. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jeauK7 The men and women employed as unarmed security guards at the George Washington Bridge, the busiest span in the world and a prime terror target that connects New Jersey and New York, say dangerous and unsanitary conditions threaten their work - and the bridge.

