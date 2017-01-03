Gov. Christie Delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Chris Christie delivered the State of the State Address to the 217th Session of the Legislature and to the people of New Jersey Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. "This is the seventh time I have had the honor to step before the Legislature and the people of New Jersey to perform one of my duties as Governor. Article V, Section I, Paragraph 12 creates the constitutional requirement to report on the State of the State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|7 min
|Rings4746
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC