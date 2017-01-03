Gottheimer sworn in to House seat as 115th Congress opens
The 115th U.S. Congress was sworn in on Tuesday, and among the 59 freshman members was the new House representative from New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from Bergen County, said the swearing in ceremony drove home the magnitude of the job he would be undertaking for the next two years.
