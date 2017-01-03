Give N.J.'s first low-tax zones another two years | Editorial
Are New Jersey's Urban Enterprise Zones -- best known for their "half-price" state sales tax on most taxable purchases -- really a "30-year failed experiment," as Gov. Chris Christie has called them? It's more than an academic question for Bridgeton, Camden and three other cities where the UEZ clock ran out on Dec. 31. Unless or until the five zones are reauthorized, retailers and wholesalers within must collect the state's full 6.875 percent sales tax , rather than the 3.5 percent tax in effect there when the rate in the rest of New Jersey was 7 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC