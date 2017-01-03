Give N.J.'s first low-tax zones anoth...

Give N.J.'s first low-tax zones another two years | Editorial

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Are New Jersey's Urban Enterprise Zones -- best known for their "half-price" state sales tax on most taxable purchases -- really a "30-year failed experiment," as Gov. Chris Christie has called them? It's more than an academic question for Bridgeton, Camden and three other cities where the UEZ clock ran out on Dec. 31. Unless or until the five zones are reauthorized, retailers and wholesalers within must collect the state's full 6.875 percent sales tax , rather than the 3.5 percent tax in effect there when the rate in the rest of New Jersey was 7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

