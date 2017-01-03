Friends of Sparta Mountain to hold pu...

Friends of Sparta Mountain to hold public meeting

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Friends of Sparta Mountain will host a meeting to update the public on the forestry plan proposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection for the Sparta Mountain Wildlife Management Area. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Franklin firehouse, 137 Buckwheat Road.

