Freezing rain advisory issued for par...

Freezing rain advisory issued for parts of N.J., Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for the northwestern region of New Jersey, as well as northern and eastern sections of Pennsylvania, effective from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Light rain showers are expected to move into the area overnight Monday, but temperatures in Sussex and Warren counties, the Lehigh Valley region and the southern Poconos will be hovering just below the freezing mark, creating the risk of freezing rain, the weather service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey racist booker Sun kyman 1
Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 2
corey booker Jan 12 kyman 1
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 11 Dog lover 6
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor Jan 11 Nono 2
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC