Freezing rain advisory issued for parts of N.J., Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for the northwestern region of New Jersey, as well as northern and eastern sections of Pennsylvania, effective from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Light rain showers are expected to move into the area overnight Monday, but temperatures in Sussex and Warren counties, the Lehigh Valley region and the southern Poconos will be hovering just below the freezing mark, creating the risk of freezing rain, the weather service said.

