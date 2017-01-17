Freezing rain advisory issued for parts of N.J., Pennsylvania
The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory for the northwestern region of New Jersey, as well as northern and eastern sections of Pennsylvania, effective from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Light rain showers are expected to move into the area overnight Monday, but temperatures in Sussex and Warren counties, the Lehigh Valley region and the southern Poconos will be hovering just below the freezing mark, creating the risk of freezing rain, the weather service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corey racist booker
|Sun
|kyman
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC