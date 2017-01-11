Former youth ministry worker accused ...

Former youth ministry worker accused of child sex crimes

12 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

New Jersey State Police are seeking help in locating additional victims of Ethan Chandler , 42, of Belleville, N.J, who was arrested on child sex charges. Chandler lived in Norwalk, Stamford and Monroe during the mid-1990s, officials said, and used to work part-time at Hope Church in Wilton.

