Fishermen, beach builders fight for underwater sand hills
Just a few miles off New Jersey's coast is a series of underwater hills on the ocean floor, made of perfect-quality beach sand tens of thousands of years old. Once those hills existed above the waterline as beaches, dunes and barrier islands, before rising seas covered them as the last ice age ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Jan 12
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC