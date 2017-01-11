Family sues after boy's toes amputate...

Family sues after boy's toes amputated in escalator accident

8 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey family whose son was forced to have his toes amputated after his foot got stuck in a mall escalator has filed a lawsuit. Celestino Rivas and Maria Jimenez say in the suit filed last month that their then-7-year-old son was left disabled and disfigured by the December 2014 accident at the Oxford Valley Mall in Pennsylvania.

