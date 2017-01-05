Ex-Christie aide Stepien, cited in br...

Ex-Christie aide Stepien, cited in bridge scandal, gets White House job

15 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Gov. Chris Christie's former campaign manager, Bill Stepien, who a prosecution witness testified knew in advance of the politically motivated lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, will serve as White House political director in the Trump administration. Stepien, who joined Donald Trump's campaign in August, will also be deputy assistant to the president, the Trump transition team announced Wednesday.

