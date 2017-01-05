Ex-Christie aide Stepien, cited in bridge scandal, gets White House job
Gov. Chris Christie's former campaign manager, Bill Stepien, who a prosecution witness testified knew in advance of the politically motivated lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, will serve as White House political director in the Trump administration. Stepien, who joined Donald Trump's campaign in August, will also be deputy assistant to the president, the Trump transition team announced Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|8 hr
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC