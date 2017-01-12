Edison pays $175K to lawyers in 'lingerie cop' legal battle

EDISON -- In addition to the $200,000 it agreed to pay to settle a legal battle with a police officer accused of inappropriate behavior, Edison also paid more than $175,000 to lawyers it hired for the case, according to figures provided by the township. The payments mark the latest batch of taxpayer money paid out in community that has spent millions of dollars settling lawsuits filed by members of the police department.

