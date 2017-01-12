Driver charged after car hits wall, sign, leaves license plate behind

Sean Spear, 23, of the township, was issued summonses for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failure to report a motor vehicle crash after his 2008 Pontiac G5 reportedly hit a New Jersey Department of Transportation sign and privately-owned rock wall after veering off Route 629, police said. A homeowner reported hearing a crash between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, and found the vehicle's license plate at the scene.

