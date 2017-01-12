Driver charged after car hits wall, sign, leaves license plate behind
Sean Spear, 23, of the township, was issued summonses for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failure to report a motor vehicle crash after his 2008 Pontiac G5 reportedly hit a New Jersey Department of Transportation sign and privately-owned rock wall after veering off Route 629, police said. A homeowner reported hearing a crash between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, and found the vehicle's license plate at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corey booker
|9 hr
|kyman
|1
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|17 hr
|Cheeks4100
|3
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Dog lover
|6
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC