Driver charged after car hits wall, s...

Driver charged after car hits wall, sign, leaves license plate behind

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Sean Spear, 23, of the township, was issued summonses for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and failure to report a motor vehicle crash after his 2008 Pontiac G5 reportedly hit a New Jersey Department of Transportation sign and privately-owned rock wall after veering off Route 629, police said. A homeowner reported hearing a crash between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, and found the vehicle's license plate at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corey booker 9 hr kyman 1
News Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor 17 hr Cheeks4100 3
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Wed Dog lover 6
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Jan 5 Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC