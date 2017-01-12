Damaging winds, power outages expected from Nor'easter
Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day as a Nor'easter bringing damaging winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and power outages is expected to hit the area. A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for Atlantic, Cape May and Burlington counties in New Jersey.
