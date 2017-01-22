Court victory for affordable housing

Court victory for affordable housing

Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

The New Jersey Supreme Court Wednesday delivered an important victory for tens of thousands of New Jersey families by ruling that towns were responsible for meeting housing needs which accumulated during the 16-year "gap period" when the state's fair housing laws were not functioning properly. The court rejected a group of towns' efforts to exclude these families, saying the New Jersey Constitution requires municipalities to address the extreme backlog which developed when the Council on Affordable Housing was unable to devise housing rules, known as the Third Round, which could withstand legal scrutiny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

