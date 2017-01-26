New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced lane closures on I-78 westbound in Bedminster, Bridgewater, Bernards and Warren Township to allow for pothole repairs to the road surface. Commuters warned of Route 78 lane closures this week New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced lane closures on I-78 westbound in Bedminster, Bridgewater, Bernards and Warren Township to allow for pothole repairs to the road surface.

