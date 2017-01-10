Christie's anti-addiction agenda advances in New Jersey
New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature on Monday advanced bills sought by Republican Gov. Chris Christie to address the state's opioid epidemic. Assembly and Senate committees approved legislation to require that health insurers regulated by the state cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for opioid addiction for up to six months.
