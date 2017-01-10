Christie drug fight doesn't budge dismal approval ratings, poll finds
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie continues to be viewed unfavorably by majorities of New Jerseyans despite signaling he may focus his remaining year in office on tackling drug addiction, rather than taking up more controversial issues, a new poll showed. The governor has an 18 percent job approval rating, according to the Fairleigh Dickinson University PublicMind Poll.
