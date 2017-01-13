Christie drug-care expansion may hinge on Obamacare
Christie drug-care expansion may hinge on Obamacare Experts say the governor's ambitious plans for treatment would be impossible if Medicaid expansion is killed. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jEf3hc Governor Christie was an early backer of Medicaid expansion in New Jersey, and experts say that will be key to his ambitious drug treatment plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Thu
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC