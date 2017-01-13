Christie drug-care expansion may hinge on Obamacare Experts say the governor's ambitious plans for treatment would be impossible if Medicaid expansion is killed. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jEf3hc Governor Christie was an early backer of Medicaid expansion in New Jersey, and experts say that will be key to his ambitious drug treatment plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.