Christie chooses Trump over the addiction fight | Moran
A few weeks ago, Gov. Chris Christie vowed to devote his final year to fighting the raging opioid epidemic in New Jersey, where addicts are dying at more than double the national rate. But he just failed the first big test, barking his unconditional support for repealing Obamacare, and crippling the Medicaid program by turning it into a block grant.
