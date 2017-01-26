Christie chooses Trump over the addic...

Christie chooses Trump over the addiction fight | Moran

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A few weeks ago, Gov. Chris Christie vowed to devote his final year to fighting the raging opioid epidemic in New Jersey, where addicts are dying at more than double the national rate. But he just failed the first big test, barking his unconditional support for repealing Obamacare, and crippling the Medicaid program by turning it into a block grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Sat Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ... Jan 24 Lee King Crotch 1
News 91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina... Jan 21 Mothra 14
News Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean... Jan 21 Advents 1
corey racist booker Jan 15 kyman 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,506 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC