Child sexual exploitation, forced lab...

Child sexual exploitation, forced labor can be abolished in N.J. | Opinion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

What if I told you, the greatest weapon to combat human trafficking here is the average New Jersey citizen, according to former U.S. Senator and state Attorney General Jeffrey Chiesa? This rapidly growing criminal industry is second only to drug trafficking. Regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, education, religion, region, or socio-economic background, anyone can become a victim to this form of slavery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Mon truth 2
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC