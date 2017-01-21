A day after the inauguration of President Trump, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in Trenton and Washington D.C. Central Jersey residents protest in Trenton, Washington D.C. A day after the inauguration of President Trump, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in Trenton and Washington D.C. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2jL1Aap Wearing pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" to mock the new president, tens of thousands of women massed in the nation's capital, aiming to showing Donald Trump they won't be silent over the next four years. Hundreds of women in Trenton marching in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.