CCC in compliance and accreditation is reaffirmed

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has officially reaffirmed accreditation for Cumberland County College, and recognized the institution for progress to date. The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, which serves as the federally recognized regional accreditor for New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, issued the reaffirmation and recognition at its session in November.

