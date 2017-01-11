Business coalition: Make New Jersey affordable again
Tom Bracken and Michele Siekerka of Opportunity New Jersey discuss the business coalition's plans for 2017. For its first act last year, the business coalition Opportunity New Jersey says it helped to prevent constitutional amendments on a $15 minimum wage and guaranteeing pension contributions, slowed lawmakers' push to approve paid sick leave, and helped enact tax cuts and a hike in the gas tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
