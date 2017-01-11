Business coalition: Make New Jersey a...

Business coalition: Make New Jersey affordable again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Tom Bracken and Michele Siekerka of Opportunity New Jersey discuss the business coalition's plans for 2017. For its first act last year, the business coalition Opportunity New Jersey says it helped to prevent constitutional amendments on a $15 minimum wage and guaranteeing pension contributions, slowed lawmakers' push to approve paid sick leave, and helped enact tax cuts and a hike in the gas tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08) Thu Shawntim 4
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Jan 2 truth 2
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,884

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC