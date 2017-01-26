Burlington City police mourn death of...

Burlington City police mourn death of former lieutenant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

BURLINGTON CITY -- The City of Burlington Police Department is mourning "with a heavy heart" the loss of former officer Roderick Kevin Johnson. Johnson began his career with Burlington City police in 1977 and retired in August 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Sat Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ... Jan 24 Lee King Crotch 1
News 91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina... Jan 21 Mothra 14
News Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean... Jan 21 Advents 1
corey racist booker Jan 15 kyman 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC