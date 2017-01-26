Burlington City police mourn death of former lieutenant
BURLINGTON CITY -- The City of Burlington Police Department is mourning "with a heavy heart" the loss of former officer Roderick Kevin Johnson. Johnson began his career with Burlington City police in 1977 and retired in August 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
|corey racist booker
|Jan 15
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC