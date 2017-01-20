Bruce Springsteen discusses childhood, depression and Trump in new podcast a " listen
Bruce Springsteen has discussed his childhood, depression and the election of Donald Trump during an appearance on the latest episode of the acclaimed 'WTF' podcast. The weekly series, which is hosted by the New Jersey-born comedian Marc Maron, usually sees the host record it in his garage in California, but Maron flew back to his hometown for this new edition of the podcast to interview his fellow New Jerseyan.
