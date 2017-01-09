Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for g...

Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor

12 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

Both of New Jersey's top Democratic elected officials endorsed Phil Murphy, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, for governor on Monday. Gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy chats with supporters at the Murphy for Governor Field Office in Newark on Jan. 9, 2017. Murphy was endorsed by Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez on Monday morning for New Jersey's highest office.

