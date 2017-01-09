Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
Booker, Menendez endorse fellow Democrat Murphy for Governor Both of New Jersey's top Democratic elected officials endorsed Phil Murphy, the former U.S. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ib22hg Gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy chats with supporters at the Murphy for Governor Field Office in Newark on Jan. 9, 2017. Murphy was endorsed by Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez on Monday morning for New Jersey's highest office.
