Booker a not opena to being president in 2020

Speaking to CNN reporter Brooke Baldwin during Saturday's Women's March on Washington, Booker said his focus will be on keeping the Trump Administration in check. Booker said that Donald Trump is president, and that people need to get fight, resist and wake up if they object to his policies, not get caught up in "sedentary agitation" which he defined as people being upset but not doing anything about it.

