Biz Brain: When Christie's gone, will estate tax return?

Q. Considering the animosity against Gov. Chris Christie, how difficult would it be for the next administration to repeal the repeal of the estate tax? -- Calculating We can't predict what will happen when the new governor -- whoever that will be -- takes office in January 2018. In the fall of 2016, Gov. Christie signed into law the reduction and repeal of the New Jersey estate tax.

