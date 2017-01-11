Big changes for adoptees and birth parents this year
Dev Patel and Rooney Mara star in "Lion," a film about Saroo Brierley's 25-year search for his birth mother. According the NJ Department of Health, "the Department is launching the first phase of a process designed to offer adult adoptees access to birth and medical history on file in New Jersey while allowing birth parents to notify the department of contact preferences or requests for name redactions from birth certificates prior to their release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
