Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Presence in Southern New Jersey

Better Homes and GardensA Real Estate has added it latest New Jersey-based brokerage, Maturo Realty, Inc., to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Maturo Realty Group, led by broker Renee Cheesman and owner Albert Faiola, will serve Cumberland County, including Vineland, Millville, Buena, Pittsgrove, Deerfield, Franklin and Bridgeton.

