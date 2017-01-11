Berkeley College Vice President of Career Services Inducted Into Lead New Jersey Class of 2017
Brian Maher of Sparta, NJ, Berkeley College Vice President of Career Services, recently was inducted as a Fellow of the Lead New Jersey Class of 2017. The ceremony took place on December 8, 2016, at Stockton University in Galloway Township, NJ.
