Bayonne's Chuck Wepner named to New Jersey Hall of Fame
A movie based on the life of the heavyweight boxer whose 1975 fight against Muhammad Ali was the inspiration for the "Rocky'' films received positive reviews at the Venice and Toronto film festivals and will be shown this April at Manhattan's Tribeca Film Festival. And today, it was announced that Wepner has been named to the New Jersey Hall of Fame and will be inducted May 7 at the Convention Center in Asbury Park.
