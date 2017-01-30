Artificial turf not faulty, maker tells Senate panel40 minutes | New Jersey

Canada artificial field turf manufacturer refutes claims during senate committee hearing it sold a faulty product to state schools, municipalities Artificial turf not faulty, maker tells Senate panel Canada artificial field turf manufacturer refutes claims during senate committee hearing it sold a faulty product to state schools, municipalities Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jNCYgR A hearing held on Monday by the State Senate Commerce Committee sought answers amid allegations that FieldTurf, a Canadian artificial turf manufacturer, sold defective turf to state school districts and municipalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.