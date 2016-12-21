5 ways you could get screwed in 2017 | The Auditor

5 ways you could get screwed in 2017 ...

President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which has provided health insurance to more than 20 million Americans. In New Jersey, repeal would take away health insurance from 528,000 individuals who now receive help under Medicaid, according to N.J. Policy Perspective , and would remove the tax credits that allow another 205,242 individuals to afford to buy coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation .

