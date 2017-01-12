4 ex-governors oppose New Jersey natural gas pipeline plan
Four former governors are renewing their objections to a proposed natural gas pipeline cutting across the ecologically sensitive Pinelands region to fuel a southern New Jersey power plant at the center of one of the biggest jobs-versus-environment clashes in recent state history. Democrats Brendan Byrne and Jim Florio and Republicans Christine Todd Whitman and Tom Kean sent a letter Friday to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, saying nothing has changed since the commission failed to approve the pipeline in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises massive property taxes
|21 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|2
|corey booker
|Thu
|kyman
|1
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 11
|Dog lover
|6
|Booker, Menendez endorse Murphy for governor
|Jan 11
|Nono
|2
|Richard Dibenedetti v. New Jersey Department of... (Jul '08)
|Jan 5
|Shawntim
|4
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Jan 2
|truth
|2
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC