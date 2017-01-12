4 ex-governors oppose New Jersey natural gas pipeline plan

Four former governors are renewing their objections to a proposed natural gas pipeline cutting across the ecologically sensitive Pinelands region to fuel a southern New Jersey power plant at the center of one of the biggest jobs-versus-environment clashes in recent state history. Democrats Brendan Byrne and Jim Florio and Republicans Christine Todd Whitman and Tom Kean sent a letter Friday to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, saying nothing has changed since the commission failed to approve the pipeline in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.