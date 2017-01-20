2017 gets off to warm start, but free...

2017 gets off to warm start, but freezing rain could slicken roads Sunday night

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The first day of 2017 is getting off to a warm and sunny start, but freezing rain could make driving tricky in parts of New Jersey Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters say. Skies are mostly clear, the sun will be coming out and temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-40s in northern New Jersey, the upper 40s in central New Jersey and make a run for 50 degrees in South Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ... Sat OrangutansDeserve... 1
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC