2017 gets off to warm start, but freezing rain could slicken roads Sunday night
The first day of 2017 is getting off to a warm and sunny start, but freezing rain could make driving tricky in parts of New Jersey Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters say. Skies are mostly clear, the sun will be coming out and temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-40s in northern New Jersey, the upper 40s in central New Jersey and make a run for 50 degrees in South Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Won't eat Mars Snickers due to Palm Oil - too ...
|Sat
|OrangutansDeserve...
|1
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov '16
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC