2017 gets off to warm start, but freezing rain could slicken roads Sunday night

The first day of 2017 is getting off to a warm and sunny start, but freezing rain could make driving tricky in parts of New Jersey Sunday night into Monday morning, forecasters say. Skies are mostly clear, the sun will be coming out and temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-40s in northern New Jersey, the upper 40s in central New Jersey and make a run for 50 degrees in South Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.