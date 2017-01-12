12 fatal accidents last year most since 2012
Twelve people were killed on roads in Sussex County last year, two more than in 2015 and the highest number in the county since 14 accidents resulted in 15 deaths in 2012. Still, the 12 fatalities were tied with Cape May County for the second-lowest number in the state.
