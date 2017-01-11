11 Key New Jersey Races to Watch in 2017

11 Key New Jersey Races to Watch in 2017

Both Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey seem to be gearing up for messy primary battles in 2017. While many of the Democratic side have already pledged allegiance to former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, Assemblyman John Wisniewski does not seem to be backing down from his own candidacy.

