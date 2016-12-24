Faith groups play a cRefugee resettlement agencies assist hundreds of families that move to New Jersey each year, but with limited resources they rely heavily on support from an ad-hoc group that includes many houses of worship and faith-based groups With calling and purpose, faith groups help refugees Faith groups play a cRefugee resettlement agencies assist hundreds of families that move to New Jersey each year, but with limited resources they rely heavily on support from an ad-hoc group that includes many houses of worship and faith-based groups Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hiMhUR Najla Khoudur, center, a refugee from Syria, talking with her husband, Samer Albahri, and others in the Global Grace Cafe after a meeting of Interfaith-RISE at the Reformed Church of Highland Park in Highland Park on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.