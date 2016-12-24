With calling and purpose, faith groups help refugees
Faith groups play a cRefugee resettlement agencies assist hundreds of families that move to New Jersey each year, but with limited resources they rely heavily on support from an ad-hoc group that includes many houses of worship and faith-based groups With calling and purpose, faith groups help refugees Faith groups play a cRefugee resettlement agencies assist hundreds of families that move to New Jersey each year, but with limited resources they rely heavily on support from an ad-hoc group that includes many houses of worship and faith-based groups Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hiMhUR Najla Khoudur, center, a refugee from Syria, talking with her husband, Samer Albahri, and others in the Global Grace Cafe after a meeting of Interfaith-RISE at the Reformed Church of Highland Park in Highland Park on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
|Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br...
|Nov '16
|Geezer Files
|33
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC