Will 2017 be better for Atlantic City than 2016 was?
The former Revel casino plans to reopen in the spring as the renamed "Ten" resort; a long-promised giant Ferris wheel should arrive on the Boardwalk near the famous Steel Pier, and the seven surviving casinos should continue to see their finances stabilize with less local competition - and no in-state competitors looming in the northern part of the state for at least the next few years. And a project combining a new campus for Stockton University and new corporate headquarters for a natural gas company should be nearing completion by year's end, paving the way for new life and economic activity near the former Bader Field airport.
