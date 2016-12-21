Will 2017 be better for Atlantic City...

Will 2017 be better for Atlantic City than 2016 was?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The former Revel casino plans to reopen in the spring as the renamed "Ten" resort; a long-promised giant Ferris wheel should arrive on the Boardwalk near the famous Steel Pier, and the seven surviving casinos should continue to see their finances stabilize with less local competition - and no in-state competitors looming in the northern part of the state for at least the next few years. And a project combining a new campus for Stockton University and new corporate headquarters for a natural gas company should be nearing completion by year's end, paving the way for new life and economic activity near the former Bader Field airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov '16 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
News Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br... Nov '16 Geezer Files 33
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,150

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC