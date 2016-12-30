What is minimum wage in Alabama? Is i...

What is minimum wage in Alabama? Is it changing anytime soon?

12 hrs ago

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour - about $290 a week or $15,080 a year - was set in 2009 and hasn't been changed since. Alabama doesn't have a state minimum wage, so it defaults to the federal amount.

