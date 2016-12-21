Van Drew Bill Would Aid Jersey Fresh via Tax Fund
The fund would begin receiving contributions for their first taxable year beginning after the enactment of the bill. The bill would direct the The Coast Guard and American Red Cross placed more than 300 Coast Guard recruits with several dozen South Jersey families for Christmas as par TRENTON - With the purpose of creating an additional funding source to help the Jersey Fresh program, legislation sponsored by Sen. Jeff Van Drew that would establish the collection of voluntary contributions for the program made from gross income tax returns was approved Dec. 19 by the full Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
|Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br...
|Nov '16
|Geezer Files
|33
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC