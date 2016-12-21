Van Drew Bill Would Aid Jersey Fresh ...

Van Drew Bill Would Aid Jersey Fresh via Tax Fund

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

The fund would begin receiving contributions for their first taxable year beginning after the enactment of the bill. The bill would direct the The Coast Guard and American Red Cross placed more than 300 Coast Guard recruits with several dozen South Jersey families for Christmas as par TRENTON - With the purpose of creating an additional funding source to help the Jersey Fresh program, legislation sponsored by Sen. Jeff Van Drew that would establish the collection of voluntary contributions for the program made from gross income tax returns was approved Dec. 19 by the full Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14) Dec 21 lil brother 4
side show Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ... Dec 9 Anonymous 2
Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru... Nov 27 swingingbothways 1
my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11) Nov '16 Jizz master 22
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Nov '16 Crack Corn 61
News Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br... Nov '16 Geezer Files 33
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,254 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC