The 20 towns with the highest incomes in New Jersey
Median incomes show great disparity in New Jersey, according to the most recent data released from the U.S. Census. While the highest median income post-recession was $200,152, the lowest was $25,042.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
|Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br...
|Nov '16
|Geezer Files
|33
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC