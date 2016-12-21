Students who opted out of PARCC cost N.J. more than $1M, state says
TRENTON -- An enthusiastic testing "opt-out" movement , fueled in part by the state's largest teachers union, cost New Jersey taxpayers more than $1 million in 2015, according to the state Department of Education. New Jersey paid testing giant Pearson $1.4 million for tests not taken in the first year of the PARCC exams because it overestimated the number of students who would take the math and English tests by nearly 60,000 students, state auditor Stephen Ells found in a report released this week.
