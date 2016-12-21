State employee accused of pulling off...

State employee accused of pulling off Muslim woman's hijab

The mayor of New Jersey's largest city is calling for state officials to fire a Department of Labor employee accused of pulling a Muslim woman's hijab off her head and throwing it on the ground. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says the unidentified Employment Services worker mocked a woman's faith at the city's One-Stop Career Center Dec. 5 before snatching her hijab.

