South Jersey natives have major role in Trump White House
Two people with strong ties to Atlantic County will play a major role in Donald Trump's presidency, spending most of their time in the White House while squeezing in visits to family and friends here. Kellyanne Conway, who went to high school in Hammonton and owns a Ventnor beach house, was appointed Thursday as a counselor to Trump, working on messaging and legislative priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linwood Confidential: Christie Covers Up Murder... (Jan '14)
|Dec 21
|lil brother
|4
|side show
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Two More New Jersey Towns Pass Paid Sick Leave ...
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
|Any Cute Bi/Gay Dudes Near South River/East Bru...
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|1
|my sister masturbated and copulated with me (Dec '11)
|Nov '16
|Jizz master
|22
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Crack Corn
|61
|Ex-Christie associates guilty in New Jersey 'Br...
|Nov '16
|Geezer Files
|33
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC