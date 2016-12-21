Sands patron tips with Valium, is arrested, police say
A 46-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday evening after tipping a drinks server with Valium at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem , Pennsylvania State Police report. David Carnevale, of Caldwell, was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, police said.
