Powerful snowstorm forecast to pound Northeast. How will N.J. fare?

Forecasters say a storm system later this week could intensify into a powerful snowstorm in parts of New England and bring some snow and rain to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. A storm system moving across New Jersey later this week has the potential to develop into a blockbuster snowstorm in New England but is likely to drop only several inches of snow in parts of the Garden State, forecasters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.