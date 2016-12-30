Powerful snowstorm forecast to pound Northeast. How will N.J. fare?
Forecasters say a storm system later this week could intensify into a powerful snowstorm in parts of New England and bring some snow and rain to New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. A storm system moving across New Jersey later this week has the potential to develop into a blockbuster snowstorm in New England but is likely to drop only several inches of snow in parts of the Garden State, forecasters said.
