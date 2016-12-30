Pilgrim crude oil pipeline project pace draws doubters

A tanker barge is docked at the Port of Albany Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012 in Colonie, N.Y. A tanker barge is docked at the Port of Albany Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012 in Colonie, N.Y. Developers of the proposed Pilgrim crude oil pipeline brushed off critics who claim that inaction on critical permits needed in New Jersey are a sign the controversial project is in trouble. The dual pipelines, which would run 170 miles between the Port of Albany and along the state Thruway on the way to refineries in northern New Jersey, would carry Bakken crude south from the port and refined products back north.

